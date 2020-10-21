1/1
John Verkamp
Bellevue - John Henry Verkamp, 89, resident of Bellevue, passed peacefully on Sunday night, October 18th at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Ft. Thomas. He was the devoted husband of Jean Verkamp (nee. Young), who passed in February 2020. We believe dad wanted to be with her since she died. He was the best dad, grandpa & great grandpa and a giving & caring person. Raised in Dayton and living in Bellevue for most of his life, dad was a member of Divine Mercy Parish and Newport Catholic. He was also a Korean War Veteran. Dad worked on cars for 40 years and retired from Hess and Eisenhardt Corp. He loved traveling, cars and taking care of his beloved deceased wife. You never knew what dad would say, but that was dad. When we were young, dad and mom would load us & friends in the old station wagon and go camping. He loved spending time with his family. His son said last night that "Dad" was a best friend. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean & son, David Michael. Dad is survived by his daughters, Linda (Lud) Kidwell; Barbara (the late Jerry) Perry, Mary (Greg) Dees & Sharon (Wayne) Smith; sons, Ronald & Johnny (Marianne) Verkamp; 12 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. Private services will be held at convenience of the family. Memorials are suggested to David Verkamp c/o Marianne Verkamp, Guardian Savings Bank, 14 S. Ft. Thomas Ave., Ft. Thomas, KY 41075. Online condolences can be given at dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Homes are serving the family.








Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
