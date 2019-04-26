Services
Curlew Hills Memory Gardens
1750 Curlew Road
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
727-789-2000
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Curlew Hills Memory Gardens
1750 Curlew Road
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Interment
Following Services
St. Stephen's Cemetery
Cold Springs, FL
Palm Harbor - 85, Born April 1, 1934 in Cincinnati, OH. John was a graduate of Bellevue High School and joined the Navy in 1953. He was a co-pilot aboard the aircraft carrier USS Bennington. Following the Navy, he had a short tenure as a Television Repair Technician before joining G. E. Aircraft Engines in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was then transferred to G.E. Neutron Devices in Pinellas Park, FL. He was promoted to manage G.E. Service Shop in Cincinnati, OH and had progressively more responsible positions in the Service Shop businesses. He retired after 37 years with G.E. as and Executive Manager for the G.E. Central Region Service Shops. He was preceded in death by his son, Philip Braukman. He is survived by his wife, Katherine, 66 years; brother David, two sons, Jay(Nicky) and Jim(Megan) Braukman; and his daughter, Dawn(Steve) Sheard. He had eight grandchildren, John W. Braukman, IV, Michell Fox, Lauren Braukman, Leah Doran, Chelsea Braukman,Trevor Braukman, Garret Braukman and Matteo Zancanella. He had six great-grandchildren, John, Jamie, Matthew, Maci, Peyton and Maddox. A visitation will be held at Curlew Hills Memory Gardens on Saturday, April 27 from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. He will be interred at St. Stephen's Cemetery in Cold Springs, KY following a visitation at Doblings Funeral Home in Bellevue, KY
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 26, 2019
