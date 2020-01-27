|
John W. "Jay" Dorsey
Florence - John W. "Jay" Dorsey, 97, of Florence and formerly of Ft. Mitchell passed away on Sunday January 26, 2020. John was born the only child of the late Irvin and Kathryn Hummel Dorsey on October 22, 1922. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife of 67 years, Ilda Marie (Gruber) Dorsey on April 13, 2019. John was the founding owner of Dorsey-Alexander Inc., Blue Ash, Ohio, and a graduate of the University of CincinnatiCollege of Engineering. He proudly served his country in the Army Air Corp with the 483rd Bomb Group/ 817th Bomb Squadron during W.W. II. He flew 50 Combat Missions and was awarded the European-African-Middle Eastern Theater Medal with 5 Bronze Clusters, the Distinguished Flying Cross and the Air Medal with 4 Oak Leaf Clusters. Survivors include his daughters, Jane (James) Simon, Laura (James Smith) Dorsey and Monica (David) Molony; sons, Mark (Ae-Soon) Dorsey, Kevin (Ellen Fitch) Dorsey, Joseph Dorsey, John S. (Amy) Dorsey and Paul (Joyce Kim) Dorsey; 14 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Visitation 10:30 am to 11:00 am Saturday, February 1st at St. Paul Church, Florence. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial to immediately follow at 11:00 am. Interment with military honors will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell. MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, ERLANGER is serving the family. Memorial contributions are suggested to: The Parish Kitchen, P.O. Box 1234, Covington, KY 41012. Online guestbook at:
www.middendorfbullock.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020