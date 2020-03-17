|
John W. McNally, Jr.
Liberty Township - 77, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 15, 2020. John was a member of the Cincinnati PD, completed his Law Degree and worked as an attorney and magistrate for Butler County. John also served as President of the Cincinnati Bar Association. Beloved husband of Sharron (nee Fuqua) McNally for over 57 years, devoted father of John (Kathy) McNally, III, Kelli (Stephen) Brown, Timothy (Connie) McNally, Candace (Don) Duke, 14 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at Mueller Funeral Home, 6791 Tylersville Road, Mason, OH 45040 on Friday, March 20, 2020 from 9:00 AM until 10:30 AM. Mass will follow at St. Susanna Church, 616 Reading Road, Mason, OH 45040 at 11:00 AM. The McNally Family would like to thank all the doctors, nurses and aides that provided excellent care for John throughout his illness. If desired, memorial donations can be sent to , P.O. Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263. To send a condolence, or to sign the online guestbook, visit Muellerfunerals.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020