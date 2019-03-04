Services
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
(513) 681-7526
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
Morrow - John William Peter, 83, of Morrow, OH passed away peacefully on February 28, 2019, with his family by his side. He was born to Henry and Anna (nee Kirchbaum) Peter, on July 18, 1935 in Jenera, OH. On August 8, 1959, John married Jennie (nee Schmithorst) in Cincinnati, OH. John worked as an engineer for over fifty years at three different companies before "retiring" although he continued working part time for another five. He also continued to work on different projects up until the day of his fall. In his free time, he had a passion for fixing things growing veggies in his garden and reading. John is also survived by his daughter, Ann Pullem and her husband, Fred, and three grandchildren, Sarah, Hannah and David Pullem. He was preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, from 10AM until the funeral services begin at 11AM, at the Spring Grove Funeral Home (4389 Spring Grove Ave, 45223). Burial will take place at Spring Grove Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to Answers in Genesis at https://answersingenesis.org/ Online condolences can be left at www.SpringGrove.org.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 4, 2019
