Mt. Healthy - POPPE, John W.; Beloved husband of Arlene (nee Heil) Poppe of 52 years; Devoted father of Tim (Jenny) Poppe, Melissa (Rodney) Fowler and Tony (Reyna) Poppe; Loving grandfather of Nick Poppe, McKenzie and Zach Fowler, Alex, Chloe, Ayla Poppe and numerous step grandchildren and step great grandchildren; Dear brother of Elaine (Ray) York; Also survived by many nieces and nephews; John passed away on Saturday November 30, 2019 at the age of 79; He was a graduate of Woodward High School and was in the Chi Omega Sigma fraternity and also a member of the Mt. Healthy Fraternal Order of Eagles #2193, Pleasant Ridge Masonic Lodge #282 and the Syrian Shrine. He spent over 60 years in the beauty business. John also spent over 35 years volunteering with the Mt. Healthy City Schools Athletic Department and was a youth athletic coach for over 25 years; Visitation will be held at the Neidhard Young Funeral Home 7401 Hamilton Ave. Mt. Healthy on Wednesday from 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Funeral service will be on Thursday at 10:00 A.M. at the funeral home; if so desired, donations may be sent to the Mt. Healthy Athletic Department 7615 Harrison Ave., Mt. Healthy, OH 45231; Condolences may be sent to www.neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019