|
|
John W. Tensing
Springfield Twp. - John W. Tensing, beloved husband of the late Mary Elizabeth (nee Schulte) Tensing. Devoted father of Paul (Sue) Tensing, Mark (Kellie) Tensing,Tim (Debbie) Tensing and Maria Tensing. Loving Opa of Nick and Ray Tensing, Ashlie (Kelly) Jamison, Krista, Hailey, Erik (Katie) Tensing, Kara and Kassidy Tensing. Great grandfather of Brayden, Liam, Everly, Blakely and Easton. Dear brother of Guenther (Elizabeth) Tensing, the late Karl (Carol) Tensing and the late Wilhelm (late Doris) Tensing. John passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the age of 90. Visitation at St. Vivian Church, 7600 Winton Road on Saturday (Feb. 15) from 9:30am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11am. Memorials may be made to Roger Bacon High School. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020