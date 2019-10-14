Services
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 356-2151
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Prayer Service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
John W. Toon Jr. "Wayne"

Taylor Mill - John W. Toon Jr. "Wayne", 56 of Taylor Mill, Kentucky passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019. He was an aircraft mechanic with Comair at CVG and Corporate Flight in Nashville, TN.

Wayne is preceded in death by his wife Belinda Michelle Toon and his sister Yvette Lynn Toon. He is survived by his daughter Veronica Elise Michelle Toon; mother Jean Toon; father John W. Toon Sr.; sister Yvonne Marie Toon; many extended family members and friends.

A Visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 11 a.m. until time of Catholic Prayer Service at 1 p.m. Please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com to leave online condolences.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 14 to Oct. 18, 2019
