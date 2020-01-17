Services
Cooper Funeral Home Llc
10759 Alexandria Pike
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-7844
Alexandria - John Michael Watts, 49, of Alexandria, KY passed away on January 14, 2020. He was the son of Johnie Lee Watts and Hanie (Stamper) Watts. He had worked for Computer Products, Inc as a sales manager. He proudly served in the United States Marines. He was a member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his father. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his son; Ethan Carl Warner. Sister; Monica (Jason) Kendrick. Nieces; Alexis and Ashlyn Kendrick. Along with a host of aunts, uncles and cousins. Visitation will be held at Cooper Funeral Home on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 2pm-5pm. Funeral will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church at 11am. Burial will immediately follow in Alexandria Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church, 11212 Lees Rd, Alexandria, KY 41001. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020
