John "Jack" Wethington
- - Wethington, John "Jack", passed on February 15th, at age 71. Survived by loving wife Mary, 2 sons: John and Ken, 3 daughters: Karen, Kathy, and Kelli, 13 Grandchildren and 5 Great-Grand Children. Sister Norma, and Brothers Jim and Ken. Visitation is February 26th at 11 am, followed at noon by Mass of Christian burial at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 5361 Dry Ridge Rd. In lieu of flowers send donations to the St. John the Baptist Church.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 24, 2019