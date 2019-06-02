|
John Whiting Gibbs
Madeira - 2/26/1925-4/6/2019
A long-time resident of Madeira from 1958-2001. John and his twin brother, James, were born and raised in NW Washington, DC. He is predeceased by his wife of 56 years Elizabeth (nee Rhawn), father Henry Claude Gibbs, mother Harriet Thomson and 4 siblings. Surviving children are Elizabeth Cheryl Whitaker and Cynthia Whiting Gibbs as well as 2 grandchildren and one great grandchild.
After high school graduation in 1942, he completed a year at the University of Maryland. In 1943, Apprentice Seaman John enlisted in the Navy V-12 program for officer candidates. He attended Columbia Midshipman's School graduating with an Ensign commission. Memories from his assignment at the NY Naval Shipyard Drydock Repair include VJ Night Aug 1945 in Times Square. A BSME Degree was earned at Cornell University.
John spent his entire 48 year engineering career with Buffalo Forge Co serving most as the Cincinnati District Sales Representative. Professional organizations life member and past local president of ASHRAE, Professional Engineer Ohio and Toastmasters International.
John's interests included bridge, reading, swimming and tennis involving extended membership with the Indian Hill Tennis and Swim Club. Lifetime church participation included Kennedy Heights Presbyterian (Deacon and Elder), Madeira St. Paul Methodist (Trustee) and Christ Church Mason.
A Celebration of Life was held on May 18 with internment at Rest Haven Memorial Park Blue Ash. A private memorial will be June 9 in Olympia, WA.
John requested any donations be made to the or Mason Christian Village.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 2, 2019