John William Adams
Mason - John W. Adams, 68, Mason, Ohio, died December 12, 2019. Born in Richmond, Indiana, he was the son of Charles W. and Ruth Henley Adams, who preceded him in death. Survivors include his wife of 45 years Janis Alling Adams; siblings Steve & Elizabeth Adams, Jim Adams, Jane & Jim Spencer, Ken & Nancy Alling; nieces and nephews Beth & Aaron Bahe, Molly & Colin Fenby, Jennifer Adams, Kristina & JP Humphrey, Angela Spencer, Hannah Alling, Eric Alling; and five great-nieces.
John graduated from Upper Arlington (OH) High School and DePauw University, where he was a Lambda Chi Alpha. He built his career with American Motors and Reynolds + Reynolds. A deacon of Crestview Presbyterian Church, West Chester, he served as business manager at Knox Presbyterian Church and Indian Hill Church, Cincinnati, prior to retirement. An Eagle Scout like his two brothers, John was generous with his time and tutored through Warren County's Adult New Readers literacy program.
Instead of a memorial service, family and friends are encouraged to participate in the Parkinson's Steady Strides Race on June 6, 2020 in Mason. Memorials gifts may be sent to DePauw University or Parkinson Support & Wellness Cincinnati.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019