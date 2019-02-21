Resources
- - Kappen, John (Jay) William Jr. survived by wife, Judith A. Kappen brother of William Kappen and sister of the late Joan Dorsten (Kappen) devoted father of five children, John (Chip) W. Kappen, III , Jeffrey Robert Kappen, Jennifer Lynn Penlon (Kappen), Jodi Michelle Koebbe (Kappen), Joshua Alexander Kappen. Passed on Monday Feb.18 at the age of 82 resident of Mason, Ohio. Memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer Foundation.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 21, 2019
