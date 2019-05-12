|
John "Jack" Woodham
Loveland - John "Jack" Woodham passed away peacefully on May 6, 2019, at the age of 80. He was the beloved husband of Linda Woodham, devoted father of John, Mark (Michelle) and Scott, and the proud grandfather of Nicholas, with whom he shared a very special bond, and dear brother of the late Jerry Woodham. Jack graduated from South Bend Central High School, served in the U.S. Army for two years, and started college at the age of 21. He attended Purdue University and graduated with a B.S. in Electrical Engineering. Jack began his professional career at Procter & Gamble in 1963 where he traveled the world through his 31 years of service. He enjoyed learning the history and culture of the places he visited. He retired in 1994 and, after one month, began his second career at Jedson Engineering. He loyally gave Jedson another 24 years of his life where he continued to utilize his technical engineering skills. Jack was an avid reader, he loved learning, teaching, and sharing his knowledge with others. He had a unique sense of humor and established many lasting friendships. There will be a Celebration of Jack's Life on Saturday, June 15 at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home in Loveland. The Family will receive visitors at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. We invite you to view their website at tuftsschildmeyer.com for more information and to post a story or fond memory of Jack. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to , 4310 Cooper Rd., Cincinnati, Ohio 45242, or the .
