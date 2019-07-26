Services
Evans Funeral Home
741 Center Street
Milford, OH 45150
(513) 831-3172
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
Johnnie Barber Obituary
Johnnie Barber

Norwood - Barber, Johnnie J., 91, passed July 24, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Vista Charlene Barber (nee Whitaker); Loving father of Jeffrey (Cheri) Barber and Penny (Mark) Barton; Grandfather of Jennifer (Greg) Ransik, Sarah Barber, Keith (Sarina) Bratton, Mitchell (Tara) Bratton, Alena Barton and Sofia Barton; Great-grandfather of Harper, Jude, Liam and Lucas. Visitation 10-11 AM Monday July 29th. Funeral 11 AM. All at Evans Funeral Home 741 Center St. Milford, OH.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 26, 2019
Remember
