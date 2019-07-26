|
|
Johnnie Barber
Norwood - Barber, Johnnie J., 91, passed July 24, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Vista Charlene Barber (nee Whitaker); Loving father of Jeffrey (Cheri) Barber and Penny (Mark) Barton; Grandfather of Jennifer (Greg) Ransik, Sarah Barber, Keith (Sarina) Bratton, Mitchell (Tara) Bratton, Alena Barton and Sofia Barton; Great-grandfather of Harper, Jude, Liam and Lucas. Visitation 10-11 AM Monday July 29th. Funeral 11 AM. All at Evans Funeral Home 741 Center St. Milford, OH.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 26, 2019