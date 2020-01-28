|
Johnny Anderson
Cincinnati, OH - Johnny R. Anderson, beloved husband of Barbara Anderson. Devoted father of John Jeffrey Anderson. Adored step-father of Jill Welling and Brian (Rebecca) Welling. Dear grandfather of Samantha Anderson and Ethan Welling. Cherished brother of David Allen Anderson. Adored son of the late Floyd and Magdalene Anderson. Passed away on Friday, January, 24, 2020 at the age of 73. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until time of service 11:00 a.m. at the Spring Grove Funeral Homes, 4389 Spring Grove Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45223. Interment to follow at Spring Grove Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Progressive Supranuclear Palsy- CUREPSP, INC., 1216 Broadway, Fl 2, New York, NY 10117-2402. Sympathy may be expressed at www. springgrove.org.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020