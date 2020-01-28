Services
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
(513) 681-7526
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Johnny Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johnny Anderson

Add a Memory
Johnny Anderson Obituary
Johnny Anderson

Cincinnati, OH - Johnny R. Anderson, beloved husband of Barbara Anderson. Devoted father of John Jeffrey Anderson. Adored step-father of Jill Welling and Brian (Rebecca) Welling. Dear grandfather of Samantha Anderson and Ethan Welling. Cherished brother of David Allen Anderson. Adored son of the late Floyd and Magdalene Anderson. Passed away on Friday, January, 24, 2020 at the age of 73. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until time of service 11:00 a.m. at the Spring Grove Funeral Homes, 4389 Spring Grove Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45223. Interment to follow at Spring Grove Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Progressive Supranuclear Palsy- CUREPSP, INC., 1216 Broadway, Fl 2, New York, NY 10117-2402. Sympathy may be expressed at www. springgrove.org.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Johnny's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -