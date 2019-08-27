|
Johnny "Mike" Combs
Erlanger - Johnny "Mike" Combs, 63, of Erlanger, KY, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Hospital Edgewood. Mike was born on August 26, 1955, in Covington, KY, to the late Logan and Eunice Combs. He was a 1974 graduate of Dixie Heights High School. During his life, Mike was active at First Baptist Church in Covington, worked 20 years for Ancra Cargo, and loved animals, Harleys, Guns and talking politics. Mike also loved to cook and entered numerous chili competitions. He is survived by his 4 sisters Connie Machlitt, Donnie Locklear, Bonnie Cowgill, and Brenda Feldhaus, lifelong friend and fiancé Lisa Tudor, lifelong friends Alan Weckbach and Mike Kramer, and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 11am until 12pm at Linnemann Funeral Home in Burlington, KY. A memorial service will immediately follow. Memorial contributions can be made to the Kenton County Animal Shelter, 1020 Mary Laidley Rd., Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017. Online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 27, 2019