Services
Thomas-Justin Memorial Funeral Home
7500 Montgomery Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45236
(513) 791-5353
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Thomas-Justin Memorial Funeral Home
7500 Montgomery Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45236
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
3:00 PM
Thomas-Justin Memorial Funeral Home
7500 Montgomery Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45236
View Map
Interment
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Rest Haven Memorial Park
1971 - 2019
Cincinnati - Johnny N., Beloved son of Marilyn (Don) Newman and Ronnie (Darlene) Cox, stepson of Theresa Cox, stepbrother of Jeff Newman and Judy Fulcher. He leaves behind his faithful companion and service dog, Winston, his cousin and caretaker, Angela Marston, best friend, Alene Deller, aunts and uncles, Faye Myers, Claire Gibson, Barbara and Michael Rothenberg, Greg and Patricia Cox, Debbie Cox, Philishia Cox, and Ginger Tinch, and numerous cousins and friends. Johnny was preceded in death by his grandmother, Ruth, "Mamaw" Rose and Grandma Newman, his sister Christy Cox and brother Joshua Cox and aunt Cassie Cox. Passed away on Wednesday, June 26th at the age of 48. Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 30th from 1PM until the time of funeral service 3PM at Thomas-Justin Memorial, 7500 Montgomery Rd. (45236). Interment will be Monday, July 1st at 11AM at Rest Haven Memorial Park. If desired, donations may be directed to Blue Ash, PO Box 633597 (45236-3597). Condolences may be shared with the family through our website, ThomasJustinMemorial.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 29, 2019
