Johnny E. Cox
Burlington - Johnny. E Cox, 77, passed away Thursday October 3, 2019 at St Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood KY. Johnny worked as a Pharmacist with Walgreens in Newport for 40 years. He was a member of the Tennessee and Kentucky Pharmacist Association. He was preceded in death by his parents and several cousins. Survivors include his spouse of 42 years Charles Welch and cousins Peggy and Kay. Also surviving are numerous cousins and close relatives and friends. Johnny will be cremated and services will be held at the convenience of the family. Online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Oct. 6, 2019