Johnny E. Smith
Walton - On Thursday, July 23, 2020, Johnny Edward Smith passed away peacefully at home at the age of 72 following a brief illness. Johnny was born on February 24, 1948 in Oneida, TN to Donald and Susie (Pennington) Smith. He proudly served in the United States Coast Guard and was retired from the U.S. Postal Service. Johnny was most known for his love of sports, especially watching his children and grandchildren play youth sports and his enthusiasm for horse racing, including time spent as an owner. He is survived by his wife Sandi Smith of Walton, KY; his son Brandon Smith (Amy) of Greenville, AL; his daughter Amber Brewer (Jesse) of Florence, KY; his granddaughters Josie Smith and Avery Cotton; his grandsons Jesse, Johnathan and Jared Brewer; his siblings Donna Sue, Steve, Randy and Bobby in addition to many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A visitation will take place on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 U.S. Hwy 42, Florence, Kentucky 41042, beginning at 9:30 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Burial will take place at 12:00 p.m. at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North, Williamstown, KY. Due to the current health and safety guidelines masks and social distancing will be required for anyone entering the funeral home or attending the committal service at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the American Heart Association
(www.heart.org
) or the American Diabetes Association (www.diabetes.org
). Stith Funeral Home, Florence is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.stithfuneralhomes.com
.