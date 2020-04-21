|
|
Johnson Betty Joyce
Latonia, KY (formerly Walton, KY) - Betty Joyce Johnson, age 83, of Latonia, KY (formerly of Walton, KY) passed away April 20, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood, KY. Betty had been a resident of Rosedale Nursing Care Center for over 22 years and was a member of First Baptist Church of Walton, KY. She enjoyed playing bingo and following the Cincinnati Reds. Betty was preceded in death by her mother, Mable Armstrong Johnson and her sister, Loretta Johnson Kelly. She is survived by her brother-in-law, Kay Kelly; nephew, Kevin Kelly; niece, Shannon Kelly Driskell (Brian); great niece, Courtney Driskell; great nephew, Dylan Driskell; and special cousins, Nellie Goodridge and Janet Harding. Based upon the safety guidelines set forth by the Commonwealth of Kentucky, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, graveside services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be at Walton Cemetery, Walton, KY. Memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church, 47 S. Main St., Walton, KY 41094. To leave a message of condolence or to share a memory, please visit www.chambersandgrubbs.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020