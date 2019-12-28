|
Jon Hines
Cincinnati - On Saturday evening, December 21st, Jon Hines, devoted husband to Susan and father of Jonathan and Katy, passed at the age of 65. Jon was born on November 11th, 1954 in Fort Bragg, North Carolina to Willard and Evelyn Hines. He was a devoted and beloved brother to Faye (Jack) Kegg, Paul (Lesia) Hines, Jennifer (Frank) Groseth, Jeff Hines, Andrea (Marc) Giles, Alysia Hines and Jane (Chuck) Clemons. He was the dear brother-in-law to Linda Derrick (Cheryl Race) and Debbie (Lawrence) Brightwell. Jon owned and ran Hinson Roofing and Sheet Metal with his son Jonathan. His true passion was as a friend and family man. He walked through the door every day to his 'gorgeous girl,' and enjoyed as much time on the golf course and with his grandchildren as possible. He wore his heart on his sleeve and was the life of the party, wherever he went. His grandkids adored their 'Papaw.' He loved life, his friends, and family. Never was there a kinder, more giving man than Jon. He never met a stranger and was the giver and keeper of all things family and friends. The family will hold an open house memorial service in Jon's honor on Sunday, January 26th from 2PM - 5PM at Aston Oaks Country Club. It will be a celebration of life, showing exactly how he lived, to the fullest. In lieu of flowers, a donation to or the Ronald McDonald House Charities would be appreciated. www.dwifuneralhome.com, to express your online condolences or make a charitable contribution.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019