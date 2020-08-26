1/
Jon McComas
Jon McComas

Wyoming - Jon McComas passed away on August 23, 2020, at the age of 74. Beloved fiancé of Sue Maskiell, loving father of Mark (Bridget) McComas and Mary Hicks. Cherished grandfather of Lacey, Philip, Ethan, and Matthew. Devoted brother of the late Michael McComas. Son of the late Frank and Iola McComas. Preceded in death by his loving wife of 45 years, Cathy (née Dunn) McComas.

Jon graduated from the United States Naval Academy at Annapolis, MD in 1967, and served on active duty for 28 years, retiring with the rank of Captain. He served in several U.S. and international duty stations and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. Jon received numerous awards and commendations during his service, including the Legion of Merit. Jon's travels for the Navy inspired him to be an avid traveler in his own right. He had recently completed his quest to visit all 7 continents and all 50 U.S. states. Jon was also a passionate sports fan, with a wide interest in everything from golf to soccer, with college basketball being a particular favorite. His trip to the Final Four in New Orleans in 2003 was among his most cherished sports memories. Above all, Jon was a devoted father, grandfather and uncle. He enjoyed nothing more than celebrating the lives and accomplishments of those closest to him.

Services will be held at 2 PM on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Friendship United Methodist Church, 1025 Springfield Pike, Wyoming, OH 45215. (Please note that due to COVID related restrictions, attendance at the service may be limited.)

Memorial donations may be directed to either of the following organizations:

American Cancer Society: www.cancer.org ; American Diabetes Association: www.diabetes.org

If you would be interested in offering a tribute to Jon's service to the U.S. Navy, you can mail a check to the following address. Please be certain to indicate Jon's name as the designee of your tribute: U.S. Naval Academy Foundation,Attn:Tribute Gifts 274 Wood Road Annapolis, MD 21402

Condolences may be offered at www.springgrove.org




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 26 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
6
Service
02:00 PM
Friendship United Methodist Church
