JON W. KOPPLE
Florence - Jon W. Kopple, 63 years of age, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 14, 2020. Jon was born in Covington, KY to the late Hazel and Joseph Kopple. He leaves behind his loving wife of 27 years, Vicki Kopple; children, Tara Kopple, Jon Kopple, Jr. (Kim), Andrew Kopple, Ashley Pope (Joe), Kourtney Kaliin, Matt Kaliin (Annie), Chris Kaliin (Shannon) and Nick Kaliin (Kirsten). Jon was the proud grandfather of 16 grandchildren. He also leaves behind his siblings, Dan, Charlene, Debbie and Jim. Jon had a great passion for cooking and he also enjoyed watching the Kentucky Wildcats and the Cincinnati Bengals, but his greatest joy was spending time with his family and grandchildren. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorial donations are suggested to: Wounded Warrior Project
. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.stithfuneralhomes.com