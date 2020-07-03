Jonathan D. Ward
Cincinnati - September 16th, 1948 - June 30th, 2020
Jon was born September 16th,1948 in Richland, WA to the late Dr. Raymond and Kathryn Ward. He was the third of four children Randy (deceased), Alice Kay, and Carol, and constantly kept them entertained with the antics of his imaginary friend, Freaky. Jon's siblings would race home after school to hear of Freaky's latest exploits. Thus began Jon's lifelong gift of entertaining and making people laugh.
He earned degrees from American University, William & Mary, and Chase College of Law. A job from P&G brought him to Cincinnati, a city he quickly adopted. He fell in love with the city, the UC Bearcats, and most importantly his wife Maureen. She swears he saved her, and he swore he got his strength from her. They said I love you every night for almost fifty years.
After years of working for others, his entrepreneurial spirit led him to his dream, as owner of JDW Enterprises. Here he not only cemented his lifelong goal to make sure his family always had a safety net, but finally had the freedom to work on perfecting his ever-evolving golf game at Clovernook Country Club. He was always just one adjustment away from mastering his swing.
Jon was a loyally fierce friend and protector to many, especially Maureen and his children, Jeffrey (Bethany) Ward, Rachel (Tony) Huber, Megan (Scott) Jones, and Michael (Ashley) Ward and grandchildren, Sam & Max Ward; Dana, Mia, and Brenna Huber; Elliott, Nolan, and Kathryn Jones; and Caleb Ward. They are all broken and are not sure how they will go on without his guidance, his strength, his hugs, or his laugh. He will always be their favorite coach, cheerleader, problem solver, and so much more. He is also survived, and greatly missed, by his sisters and nephews, Maureen's extended family, and many friends.
To honor Jon, in lieu of flowers, please consider supporting the community that loved him as much as he loved it. Donations can be sent to The College Hill Community Urban Redevelopment Committee, an organization in which Jon was actively involved. Their mission of developing, improving, and enhancing the neighborhood is something Jon supported with every drink at Marty's or Brink, every round at Clovernook, every laugh with a neighbor, and every kid he coached. Donations can be made at www.chcurc.com/donate
or by mail to 1551 Marlowe Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45224. Due to Covid-19, a private ceremony will be held for family only, an epic celebration will be held in due time. To honor his family, please wear a mask so they can sooner give you a hug like Jon would have the next time they see you.