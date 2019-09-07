Services
Weil Funeral Home
8350 Cornell Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45249
(513) 469-9345
Service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Cincinnati - Braude, Jonathan P., age 68, passed away September 6, 2019, loving son of Marilynn Braude & the late Abe Braude, beloved husband of Cyndi Braude, devoted father of Benjy Braude, dear brother of Margie (Kevin) Welling & Dr. Stephen Braude (Gina Ruk), also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Services Weil Kahn Funeral Home, 8350 Cornell Road, Monday, Sept. 9, 11:00 A.M. Visitation begins at the funeral home at 10:00 A.M. Friends may call on the family Monday only 5:00-8:00 P.M. at Wise Center, 8329 Ridge Road, Amberley Village, OH 45236. Memorial contributions to the or . Weilkahnfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019
Download Now