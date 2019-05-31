|
Jonathan William "Jon" Pape
Cincinnati - Jonathan William "Jon" Pape beloved father of Mason William Pape, devoted son of Keith and Diane Pape (nee Baugh), dear brother of Laura (Nick Brown), Kevin (Christy), and Chris (Dana) Pape, loving uncle of Layla, Allyson, and Avery. May 28, 2019. Age 37 years. Residence Loveland, OH. Service at T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington on Mon. June 3, at 11 AM. Friends may visit at the funeral home on Sun. from 4-7 PM. Memorials to Ehlers-Danlos Society, www.ehlers-danlos.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 31, 2019