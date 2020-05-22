Jonathon Edward Snow
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jonathon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jonathon Edward Snow

Highland Heights - Jonathon Edward Snow, 49, of Highland Heights, KY, passed away on 05 May 2020. He was born to parents Jon Snow and Ruth Lane, on 09 September 1970 in Highland Heights, KY. Jonathon met Kelsey Ann Marie Snow in 2018. They were married on June 17th 2019 in Boone county Kentucky. Together they raised children: Nicholas, Destiny and Addy where Jon's children before Kelsey. Jonathon is survived by His wife Kelsey, His son Derrick, His daughter Charlene, His daughter Destiny, His son Nicolas, and his daughter Addy. The family has entrusted Fares J Radel with the arrangements. A Candle lit visual and releasing of lanterns is scheduled for Saturday May 30th 2020 at Devou park. A reception will follow at The home of Jonathon and kelsey. A preacher will officiate the ceremony. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jonathan snows funeral costs at gofundme. To share condolences online, visit Jonathon's obituary on BeyondTheDash.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved