Jordan E. "Tuffy" Horne
Anderson - August 17, 1943 - May 11, 2020. Dear husband of Roberta Horne. Loving father of sons David (Michelle) and Stephen, step-children Sarah Weiner, Joseph (Lesley) Weiner, and Nathan Weiner, and eight grandchildren. A celebration of his life will take place at a later date for immediate family. Donations may be made to The Fisher Center For Alzheimer's Research Foundation (alzinfo.org/donate/donation_form/), FDR Statio. See www.clepperkelsch.com for full Obituary.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 15 to May 17, 2020.