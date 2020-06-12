Jose Abirached
Sycamore Township - Dr. Jose Ghia Abirached, 99
Beloved father of Jose Jr (Pam), Amin (Connie), Leroy (Tammy) & Abbey Smith (Scott). Grandfather of Matt Abirached (Pam), Jessie Abirached, Sara Abirached, Aaron Abirached, and Kyler Abirached. Preceded in death by his wife of over 59 years, Livia, the love of his life. Resident of Cincinnati Ohio since 1962, passed peacefully in his home of natural causes June 11, 2020.
"Doc Abi" was born in Beirut Lebanon 12/12/1920 and immigrated to Veracruz, Mexico with his parents and sister, Adma. He graduated from the Universidad de Nuevo Leon, Mexico in 1954 where he obtained his doctorate in Medicine. While working as an OB/GYN in New York's Lebanon Hospital he met and married Livia Balazs of Budapest, Hungary. He later worked for Catherine Booth Hospital as head Obstetrician. Doc Abi delivered over 3000 babies throughout his career and retired in 1990. He and Livia travelled the globe, visiting every continent except Antarctica. They loved each other all their lives and only death separated them with Livia's passing in 2014 after 59+ years together.
Doc Abi was a beautiful, soft-hearted man who loved his family with all his heart. He lived a long, healthy life and we were blessed to have him in our lives.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, June 16th at 10AM at St. Saviour Parish, 4136 Myrtle Ave. (45236) Rossmoyne. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made in Dr. Jose Abirached's name to Hospice of Cincinnati PO Box 633597, Cincinnati (45263-3597). Condolences may be shared with the family through our website, ThomasJustinMemorial.com.
Sycamore Township - Dr. Jose Ghia Abirached, 99
Beloved father of Jose Jr (Pam), Amin (Connie), Leroy (Tammy) & Abbey Smith (Scott). Grandfather of Matt Abirached (Pam), Jessie Abirached, Sara Abirached, Aaron Abirached, and Kyler Abirached. Preceded in death by his wife of over 59 years, Livia, the love of his life. Resident of Cincinnati Ohio since 1962, passed peacefully in his home of natural causes June 11, 2020.
"Doc Abi" was born in Beirut Lebanon 12/12/1920 and immigrated to Veracruz, Mexico with his parents and sister, Adma. He graduated from the Universidad de Nuevo Leon, Mexico in 1954 where he obtained his doctorate in Medicine. While working as an OB/GYN in New York's Lebanon Hospital he met and married Livia Balazs of Budapest, Hungary. He later worked for Catherine Booth Hospital as head Obstetrician. Doc Abi delivered over 3000 babies throughout his career and retired in 1990. He and Livia travelled the globe, visiting every continent except Antarctica. They loved each other all their lives and only death separated them with Livia's passing in 2014 after 59+ years together.
Doc Abi was a beautiful, soft-hearted man who loved his family with all his heart. He lived a long, healthy life and we were blessed to have him in our lives.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, June 16th at 10AM at St. Saviour Parish, 4136 Myrtle Ave. (45236) Rossmoyne. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made in Dr. Jose Abirached's name to Hospice of Cincinnati PO Box 633597, Cincinnati (45263-3597). Condolences may be shared with the family through our website, ThomasJustinMemorial.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.