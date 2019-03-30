Services
Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home
1833 Petersburg Rd
Hebron, KY 41048
(859) 431-1718
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home
1833 Petersburg Rd
Hebron, KY 41048
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home
1833 Petersburg Rd
Hebron, KY 41048
View Map
Joseph A. "Joey" Farmer Obituary
Joseph A. "Joey" Farmer

Burlington - Joseph A. "Joey" Farmer, 48, of Burlington passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday at his home. For several years he worked at Bosch Manufacturing Co. and Pomeroy. He was a lifelong member of Sand Run Baptist Church and he enjoyed Karaoke and Line Dancing. He was preceded in death by his parents, Laymon and Norma Jean Middleton Farmer; sister, Rae Jean "Sis" Doerman and brothers, James Robert Farmer and David Glen Farmer, Sr. Survivors include a nephew, David Glen (Aubree) Farmer, Jr.; nieces, Angie (Frank) Armstrong and Aimee (Jay) Hopkins; great nieces and nephews, Wyatt Farmer, Sadie Farmer, Frank Armstrong, Elliemae Armstrong and Jasper Hopkins; brother-in-law, Matt Doerman and a host of Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. Visitation 9:00 am to 12:00 Noon, Monday, April 1st at MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, HEBRON. Funeral services to immediately follow at 12:00 Noon. Interment will be in Bullittsburg Cemetery, Petersburg. Memorial contributions are suggested to: Sand Run Baptist Church, 1327 North Bend Road, Hebron, KY 41048. Online guestbook at: www.middendorfbullock.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 30, 2019
