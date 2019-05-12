|
|
Joseph A. Luken
Cincinnati - beloved husband of the late Joyce (Schubert), loving father of Deb (Mike) Olding, Bernie (Jeff) Farley, John (Michelle) Luken and the late Joe Luken, grandfather of 5 and great grandfather of 5, brother of Johan (Forrest) Smith, the late Casey (Betty), Charlie (Rita), Al (Jeanette), Theresa (Ervin) Topmiller and Frank (Carol). Joe passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019 at the age of 88. Visitation at St. John Neuman Church, 12191 Mill Rd, 45240 on Thursday, May 16 from 9:30 AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to . Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 12, 2019