Services
Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home Inc
2880 Boudinot Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 922-1010
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Dominic Church
4551 Delhi Pike
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Dominic Church
4551 Delhi Pike
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Marsala
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph A. Marsala

Add a Memory
Joseph A. Marsala Obituary
Joseph A. Marsala

Delhi Twp. - Beloved husband of 59 years to Margo Marsala (nee Veen). Devoted father of Gina (Jeff) Johnson, Jeff (Jackie) and Rob (Judy). Loving Papa of Anna (Ben), Emily (Blake), Dominic, Katie (Alex), Becca (Jordan) and Sophia. Dear brother of Anthony (the late Jeanne), and the late Joann (Pete) Hover. Brother-in-law of Tony (the late Marianne) Weber and Anne Hall. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Wednesday January 22, 2020. Age 79 years. Visitation 9 AM to 10 AM Monday January 27th, followed by a 10 AM Mass of Christian Burial, all at St. Dominic Church, 4551 Delhi Pike, 45238. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to or Ronald McDonald House. Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home serving the family. www.dwifuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -