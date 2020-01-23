|
Joseph A. Marsala
Delhi Twp. - Beloved husband of 59 years to Margo Marsala (nee Veen). Devoted father of Gina (Jeff) Johnson, Jeff (Jackie) and Rob (Judy). Loving Papa of Anna (Ben), Emily (Blake), Dominic, Katie (Alex), Becca (Jordan) and Sophia. Dear brother of Anthony (the late Jeanne), and the late Joann (Pete) Hover. Brother-in-law of Tony (the late Marianne) Weber and Anne Hall. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Wednesday January 22, 2020. Age 79 years. Visitation 9 AM to 10 AM Monday January 27th, followed by a 10 AM Mass of Christian Burial, all at St. Dominic Church, 4551 Delhi Pike, 45238. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to or Ronald McDonald House. Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home serving the family. www.dwifuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020