Services
Hodapp Funeral Home Carthage
7401 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH 45216
(513) 821-0805
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Clement Church
4536 Vine St.
St. Bernard, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Clement Church
4536 Vine St.
St. Bernard, OH
Joseph A. Schneider

St. Bernard - SCHNEIDER, Joseph Aloysius, beloved father of Joseph A. Schneider Jr. Dear brother of Mary (Jack) Harnest, James (Patricia) Schneider and the late John Schneider. Son of the late Aloysius J. and Alberta Schneider. Also survived by nieces, nephews, and relatives. Passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019 at the age of 71. Visitation will be held at St. Clement Church, 4536 Vine St., St. Bernard, on Thursday, Sept. 26, from 10 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Memorials may be directed to St. Clement Church. Condolences at HodappFuneralHome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 22, 2019
