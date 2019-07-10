Services
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Homes
5527 CHEVIOT RD
Cincinnati, OH 45247
(513) 385-0511
For more information about
Joseph Tonnis
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Tonnis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph A. Tonnis

Add a Memory
Joseph A. Tonnis Obituary
Joseph A. Tonnis

Green Township - Joseph A. Tonnis, loving husband of the late Rosemary L. Tonnis. Beloved father of Kenneth (Pat), Kathleen (the late Al) Taylor, Stephen (JoAnn), Karen (Dale) Honnert, Michael (Sue), Richard (Lori), Robert (Chris), Cynthia (Scott) Silber and Donna (Brian) Beck. Devoted grandfather of 33, great-grandfather of 26, and great-great-grandfather of 1. Dear brother-in-law of Joan B. Tonnis. Died July 8, 2019. Age 91. Visitation Friday, July 12th from 5:00 - 7:00PM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home 5527 Cheviot Road (45247). Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, July 13th at 10:00AM at St. James the Greater Church 3565 Hubble Road (45247). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Down Syndrome Association of Greater Cincinnati 4623 Wesley Ave. Suite A Cinti., OH 45212, or to Charcot Marie Tooth (CMT) P.O. Box 105, Glenolden, PA 19036.

www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now