|
|
Joseph A. Tonnis
Green Township - Joseph A. Tonnis, loving husband of the late Rosemary L. Tonnis. Beloved father of Kenneth (Pat), Kathleen (the late Al) Taylor, Stephen (JoAnn), Karen (Dale) Honnert, Michael (Sue), Richard (Lori), Robert (Chris), Cynthia (Scott) Silber and Donna (Brian) Beck. Devoted grandfather of 33, great-grandfather of 26, and great-great-grandfather of 1. Dear brother-in-law of Joan B. Tonnis. Died July 8, 2019. Age 91. Visitation Friday, July 12th from 5:00 - 7:00PM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home 5527 Cheviot Road (45247). Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, July 13th at 10:00AM at St. James the Greater Church 3565 Hubble Road (45247). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Down Syndrome Association of Greater Cincinnati 4623 Wesley Ave. Suite A Cinti., OH 45212, or to Charcot Marie Tooth (CMT) P.O. Box 105, Glenolden, PA 19036.
www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 10, 2019