Joseph A. Treinen
Beloved husband of Cher (Nee: Godwin) Treinen. Devoted father of Todd (Sharon), Kyle, Michael, Sean, Adam and the late Sharon Treinen. Cherished grandfather of Kelsey, Mackenzie, Jacob, Jenna, Benjamin, Cooper, Tucker, Parker, Bryce and Mckenna. Preceded in death by his two brothers Tom and Bob Treinen. Dear cousin and close friend of Joe Fanning. Also survived by numerous other family and friends. Joe passed away on March 11, 2020 at the age of 78. A memorial gathering will take place on Sat. Mar. 21st from 9:45am until 10:45am at Our Lady of Victory Church. Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 11:00am at the church. Interment will immediately follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. If so desired memorials may be made to the , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718. Radel Funeral Home, 451-8800 serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 14 to Mar. 22, 2020