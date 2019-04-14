Services
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Spring Grove Cemetery Cedars of Lebanon Chapel
Celebration of Life
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Spring Grove Cemetery Cedars of Lebanon Chapel
Joseph Arthur Havlovic


1929 - 2019
Joseph Arthur Havlovic Obituary
Joseph Arthur Havlovic was born June 1,1929 and died April 9, 2019. The majority of his life was lived in Cincinnati surrounded by family and friends.

He will be greatly missed by his wife Barbara, son David, daughters Jennifer Rose (Lynn), Julie Rammacher (Scott), son Stephen (Susan) and grandchildren Derek and Naomi Rose, Ryan and Reese Rammacher, Helena and Marek Havlovic. He also enjoyed a bonus family the Webbs Lynn, Allison, Eric and Laura.

Service Monday, April 15th, Spring Grove Cemetery Cedars of Lebanon Chapel. Visitation 1-2 p.m. Celebration of Life at 2.

If desired memorials may be made to Pan Can 1500 Rosecranz Ave. #200 Manhattan Beach,CA 90266 for Cincy Purple Sride Walk 9/20/19. Online condolences at www.strawserfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 14, 2019
