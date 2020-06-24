Joseph Bill

Joseph Michael Bill, known simply as "Joe" to all who loved him, passed away on June 20th, 2020, at his home in Cheviot at the age of 64. He was born and raised in Cincinnati by the late Albert and Loraine Bill (née Gener). He graduated from LaSalle High School in 1974 and later devoted his life to helping in the transportation services of veterans and the elderly. Joe was an independent, responsible, humorous, and kind person who loved and contributed towards supporting his family. Joe is survived by his son, Alex (27), and daughter, Bridget (22). He is also survived by his siblings, Don (Kris) Bill, Judy (Gary) Benke, Lorie (Mike) Turner, and Karen Holthaus as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.Due to COVID-19, the service will be a private family affair. In lieu of flowers, you can make a donation to The Special Olympics, a nonprofit organization, which Joe made regular donations to during his lifetime. Please visit Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home to offer condolences.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.