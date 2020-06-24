Joseph Bill
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Michael Bill, known simply as "Joe" to all who loved him, passed away on June 20th, 2020, at his home in Cheviot at the age of 64. He was born and raised in Cincinnati by the late Albert and Loraine Bill (née Gener). He graduated from LaSalle High School in 1974 and later devoted his life to helping in the transportation services of veterans and the elderly. Joe was an independent, responsible, humorous, and kind person who loved and contributed towards supporting his family. Joe is survived by his son, Alex (27), and daughter, Bridget (22). He is also survived by his siblings, Don (Kris) Bill, Judy (Gary) Benke, Lorie (Mike) Turner, and Karen Holthaus as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.Due to COVID-19, the service will be a private family affair. In lieu of flowers, you can make a donation to The Special Olympics, a nonprofit organization, which Joe made regular donations to during his lifetime. Please visit Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home to offer condolences.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved