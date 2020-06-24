Joseph Bill
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Michael Bill, known simply as "Joe" to all who loved him, passed away on June 20th, 2020, at his home in Cheviot at the age of 64. He was born and raised in Cincinnati by the late Albert and Loraine Bill (née Gener). He graduated from LaSalle High School in 1974 and later devoted his life to helping in the transportation services of veterans and the elderly. Joe was an independent, responsible, humorous, and kind person who loved and contributed towards supporting his family. Joe is survived by his son, Alex (27), and daughter, Bridget (22). He is also survived by his siblings, Don (Kris) Bill, Judy (Gary) Benke, Lorie (Mike) Turner, and Karen Holthaus as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.Due to COVID-19, the service will be a private family affair. In lieu of flowers, you can make a donation to The Special Olympics, a nonprofit organization, which Joe made regular donations to during his lifetime. Please visit Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home to offer condolences.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home Inc
2880 Boudinot Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 922-1010
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 24, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Ann P
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved