Joseph Brennan Scanlon
Fort Wright - Joseph Brennan Scanlon, age 41, of Ft. Wright, KY passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, Katrina Scanlon (nee Ison); father, Geof Scanlon, step-mother, Janet Scanlon; mother, Ann Carlisle; step-father, Dave Carlisle; sister, Kelly Flesch (David); mother and father-in-law, Margie and Jonathan Ison; brother-in-law, Eric Ison (Jimena); sisters-in-law, Rebecca Marz (Brett) and Megan Toennis (Justin); as well as several nieces and nephews. A celebration of life service will be held at Crossroads Church (Florence, KY) on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Four Leaf Foundation, Inc. donations can be made at https://www.rideremember.org/registration-donations/. Online condolences can be left at www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 1, 2019