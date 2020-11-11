Joseph C. Fehring
Lebanon - Joseph Carl Fehring, beloved husband of Michelle (nee Marks) Fehring. Dear son of Elizabeth M. "Betty" Fehring (nee Burger) and the late David M. Fehring. Devoted father of Kelly (Mark Berwanger) Fehring, Tara (Eric) Davidson, Amanda (Patrick) Doran, David (Becca) Linville and Lori (Alberto) Daglio. Loving grandfather of Grant and Greer Berwanger, Brianna, Bryar and Arden Davidson, Blakely and Landry Doran, Novella Berne, Leah and Weston Linville. Dear brother of David Fehring, Lori Farkas, Mark (Michele) Fehring, Paul (Jaque) Fehring and Jeff (Debra) Fehring. Joe passed away suddenly on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the age of 58. Visitation at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Rd. Thursday (Nov 12 Today) from 9am -11:30am. Funeral service will be private. Married with children and grandchildren that made life very special. His hobbies included the great outdoors, touring and hiking our national parks, bicycling, motorcycle touring, cooking and baking. He could smoke an awesome beef brisket, turkey and pork shoulder. Very good cheesecake and strawberry/rhubarb pie as well. Competitive benchrest shooter and member of Miami Rifle and Pistol Club. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com