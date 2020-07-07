1/1
Joseph C. Mattingly
Joseph C. Mattingly

Cincinnati - Beloved husband of the late Mary Ellen (nee O'Keefe) Mattingly and Demarus (Leighton) Mattingly. Loving father Janice (Stephen) Geiger, Robert (Linda) Mattingly, Lisa (Steven) Weisenberger; stepfather, Sharon (Mark) House, Douglas (Lisa) Leighton and Susan (Dennis) Caliguri. Cherished grandfather of 10; great-grandfather of 11 and great-great-grandfather of one. Dear brother of Justin Mattingly and the late Eleanor Hume, Kathleen Thomas and Valree Walker; and numerous nieces and nephews. Joseph was a member of Church of the Assumption for 50 years, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church for 9 years, and the Knights of the Columbus. Joseph passed away peacefully on Monday, July 6, 2020 at the age of 93 years. Private family services will be held. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Memorial contributions may be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com. (Mt. Healthy)




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
