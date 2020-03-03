Services
Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
(859) 727-1250
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
Mary Queen of Heaven Church
Erlanger, KY
Joseph "Tony" Dolgas


1961 - 2020
Florence - Joseph Anthony "Tony" Dolgas Jr., 58, of Florence, KY, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 28, 2020, at Christ Hospital. Tony was born on November 6, 1961 in Cincinnati, OH to Joseph and Barbara Dolgas. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force and was a veteran of Desert Storm. Tony worked as a Material Control Supervisor-AOG for Atlas Air. He was preceded in death by his father Joseph Dolgas Sr., his grandparents Joseph and Kate Dolgas and Charles L. and Myra Ensminger, and his brother Charles "Mark" Dolgas. Tony is survived by his wife of 36 years Marea Tosella Dolgas, daughter Sarah Dolgas Bose (John), son Joseph R. Dolgas, grandson Jacob Bose, mother Barbara Dolgas, uncle Patrick Dolgas (Janet), and numerous loving family members and friends. A visitation will be held on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 2pm until 5pm at Linnemann Funeral Home in Erlanger, KY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 10 AM at Mary Queen of Heaven Church in Erlanger. Interment with military honors will be held at Kentucky Veteran's Cemetery North in Williamstown, KY. Memorial contributions can be sent to P.O. Box 14301 Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301. Online condolences can be made at www.Linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
