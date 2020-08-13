1/1
Joseph "Joe" Dowers
Joseph "Joe" Dowers

Cincinnati - Joseph "Joe" Dowers 83 of White Oak passed away peacefully at home on August 12, 2020 with family by his side. Joe was the devoted husband of Cathy for 53 years and a loving father of Jill and the late Joe, Jr., and the cherished "Papaw" of his one and only granddaughter Jayla.

Joe will be remembered for being a hard worker and great provider for his family as he owned and operated a Contracting and Trucking company. He will be greatly missed.

A private graveside service will be held at the family's convenience. In lieu of flowers Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati P.O. Box 633597 Cincinnati, Ohio 45263.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2020.
