Services
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
241 Fairfield Ave
Bellevue, KY 41073
(859) 491-4500
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
241 Fairfield Ave
Bellevue, KY
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
241 Fairfield Ave
Bellevue, KY
View Map
Bellevue - Joseph E Dixius, 89, of Libertyville, Ill. passed away on March 23, 2019 at Kindred Chicago Lakeshore. Joe was born in Bellevue, Ky on July 19, 1929. He graduated from Bellevue High School and continued on to receive a Bachelor's Degree from Centre College in Danville, Ky. He was a Korean War Veteran serving in the Air Force and a member of the Libertyville Illinois VFW. Joe was a retired Inspector and Compliance Officer with the Food and Drug Administration. During retirement Joe spent many years as a volunteer at Condell Hospital in Libertyville, Ill., and enjoyed taking art classes and making pottery. Joe's love was his family, he was an avid reader and he was passionate about history. Joe was preceded in death by his wife Nancy Dixius (Beatty), his brothers Jack Dixius, William Dixius, Donald Dixius, Carl Dixius and sisters Florence Hicks and Nellie Riechert. Joe is survived by his daughters Ellen Dixius, Rebecca Dixius, and Annette (Steve) Newby, his brother James Dixius, sisters Hazel Small, Dorothy Dixius and Nancy Danford. Joe is also survived by his grandchildren Sarah (Brandon) Waddle, Nicholas Minton, Miranda Newby and great granddaughter Henlee Waddle as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 5:00pm to 8:00 pm, Friday March 29, 2019 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home in Bellevue, Ky. Funeral Ceremony will be held 10:00 am Saturday, March 30, 2019, at the Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home. Burial will take place in Evergreen Cemetery Southgate, Ky. Memorials are suggested to , POB 5030 Hagerstown, MD 21741-5030. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home caring for the family.
