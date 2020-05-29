Joseph E. O'Donnell
Joseph E O'Donnell, 89, beloved husband of Anna K O'Donnell and loving father of Molly (Robert) Kindl and Thomas O'Donnell PhD, passed away May 14, 2020. Visitation Monday June 8 at 12:30 pm with funeral service at 1:30 pm at Staley Funeral Home 7140 Plainfield Rd Deer Park OH. Burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Roger Bacon High School. www.staleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 29 to May 31, 2020.