Joseph E. O'Donnell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph E. O'Donnell

Joseph E O'Donnell, 89, beloved husband of Anna K O'Donnell and loving father of Molly (Robert) Kindl and Thomas O'Donnell PhD, passed away May 14, 2020. Visitation Monday June 8 at 12:30 pm with funeral service at 1:30 pm at Staley Funeral Home 7140 Plainfield Rd Deer Park OH. Burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Roger Bacon High School. www.staleyfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Staley - Strawser Funeral Home - Deer Park
7140 Plainfield Rd.
Deer Park, OH 45236
(513) 791-9357
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved