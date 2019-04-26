Services
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-9590
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
St. Mary of the Assumption Church
Alexandria, KY
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
4:00 PM
St. Mary of the Assumption Church
More Obituaries for Joseph Schabell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph E. Schabell


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Joseph E. Schabell Obituary
Joseph E. Schabell

Alexandria - Joseph E. Schabell, 97, of Alexandria, passed away on April 22, 2019 at The Seasons @ Alexandria. He was born on October 5, 1921 to Joseph and Anna (Frey) Schabell in Highland Heights, KY. Mr. Schabell was a graduate of Cold Spring High School. He was a proud WWII Army Veteran and also participated in an Honor Flight. Member of St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Alexandria, KY where he was also involved in the Cursillo. He was an Adult Reading Tutor, world traveler and an avid reader. He was preceded in death by his wife, Bernice Marie (Klein) Schabell and his daughter, Christine McGrath. He is survived by his two sons, David Schabell and Mark (Joni) Schabell; two daughters, Ann (Chuck) Sandfoss and Kay (Wayne) Kremer; son-in-law, Tim McGrath. Also survived by 14 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Alexandria, KY. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 4:00 pm., with Rev. Joe Gallenstein officiating. Celebration of Life Reception will follow in the undercroft. Burial will take place in the Saint Mary Cemetery, Alexandria. Memorials are suggested to: Bishop Brossart High School (Mustang Athletic Complex), 4 Grove Street, Alexandria, KY 41001 or Notre Dame Urban Education Center, 14 East 8th Street, Covington, KY 41011. Arrangements entrusted to Alexandria Funeral Home. Online condolences can be given at Alexandriafh.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 26, 2019
