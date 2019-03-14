Services
Latonia - Joseph Earl Amiott, 77, of Latonia, KY, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Born on March 21, 1941 in Williamsburg, OH, Joseph was the son of the late Victor and Ruby Amiott. Joseph proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force. He was a member of the Newport Elks Lodge 273 and enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking and mowing grass. Joseph is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years: Terry Amiott; son: Scott (Linda) Amiott; brother Gerold (Shirley) Amiott and grandson: Brennan Amiott. Services for Joseph will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations are suggested in Joseph's name to the at Heart.org. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 14, 2019
