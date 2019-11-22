|
|
Joseph Edward Bloemer
Bellevue - Joseph Edward Bloemer, 69, of Bellevue, passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Joe enjoyed his time as a Campbell County Police Officer and ended his career as a security guard at the Ford Motor Company. He loved the outdoors, was an avid reader and could talk with anyone. He will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Eleanor (nee Rickling) Bloemer, brother, Rolfe Bloemer and brother-in-law, Jack Grosser. Joe is survived by his dear siblings, Del Claire Grosser, Paul (Nancy) Bloemer and Randy Bloemer(Late Kim) , his sister-in-law, Brenda Bloemer, his beloved 9 nieces and nephews and his constant companion Jake his dog. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Divine Mercy Parish, 318 Division St. (Bellevue), on Monday (November 25) at 7:00 pm with Rev. Martin Pitstick officiating. Burial will take place in the St. Stephen Cemetery in Ft. Thomas, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lovesome Stable Equitherapy, 242 Boltz Lake Road, Dry Ridge, KY 41035 or to , Special condolences may be expressed at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019