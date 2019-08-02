Services
Ft. Thomas - Joseph Edward Daley passed away, surrounded by family, on July 25, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Doris Daley (nee Denham). He is survived by his daughter, Kelly (Michael) McIntosh; sons, Randy (Lynne) Daley, Doug (Karen) Daley, David (Lora) Daley; grandchildren, Joshua (Lauren) McIntosh, Alexandra McIntosh, Nicholas Daley, Kristen Daley, Stephanie Daley, Clayton (Megan) Daley, Devin Daley, Marshall Daley; 2 great grandchildren; sister, Martha Kessel; brothers, Thomas (Janice) Daley, William (Carlene) Daley; preceded in death by brother John (Joyce) Daley. For many years Joe worked as an independent floor covering contractor. In retirement, he completed his BS in social work. He was employed in that capacity for several years. Joe was a U.S. Navy Veteran, an active Ludlow High School alumnus, a member of the Ludlow and Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame, and a member of the Highland United Methodist Church. He was a devoted family man who loved fishing, boating, and reading. Upon death, he donated his body to the University of Cincinnati, College of Medicine. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 2, 2019
